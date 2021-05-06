House Republicans Stick With The Pussy Grabber

Unless someone has played basketball with your head or used it as a doorstop, it is accepted that Joseph R. Biden is the legally elected President of the United States. Right?

Everyone already voted. Right? The election was over last year. Right? The majority voted for Biden. Right?

So Biden won. The Pussy Grabber lost.

Even children recognize Biden won fair and square.

Why did Trump lose? Well, the Pussy Grabber sat on his hands for the previous four years but gave the country away to Russia and China. Before that, he gave the top super-rich 3% in the USA a tax break. The top super-rich 3% said, "Bingo!"

Trump started a Space Force to fight a possible, maybe threat from outer space. Before the Space Force, Trump dismantled the Pandemic Defense Team, started by President Obama. When the COVID pandemic hit on planet earth, Trump's solution was to suggest everyone drink Lysol and Clorox.

Aware of Trump’s zero leadership ability, the nation voted him out of office. So long and good-bye Donald Trump.

"No, no, no," said Trump. “Biden stole the election. I really won.”

Quivering Republicans in the House of Representatives agreed.

“Trump really won.”

The only Republican woman member in a leadership position in the House of Representatives who spoke out against Trump's claim was Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming. “Trump did not win.”

So guess who the Republicans in the House are going to remove from her leadership position in the House of Representatives?

Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Too bad the House Republican Party members can't do better than the Pussy Grabber.

