Similarities Between Donald Trump And Meghan Markle

Donald Trump distances himself from old pals after their home or office has been raided by Federal Agents. Megan Markle distances herself from old pals and family without a raid by Federal Agents.

The latest Donald Trump friend to be removed from Donald Trump’s inner circle is Rudolph Giuliani.

Like he's a loose cannon working on his own personal business. My office had nothing to do with his business promotions.

Why would Giuliani's business include looking for dirt about Trump's presidential opponent Joe Biden in Ukraine?

Fake news!

Unlike Donald Trump, who seems to remain close to his family and in-laws, the Duchess has cut herself off from her own family and now her husband’s family, as well as old pals.

In the famous televised non-interview, snarling about her in-laws, she made a racist accusation. She wouldn’t say who, letting the accusation swing in the wind.

Adding, she was ignored by higher-ups when requesting help for her mental health issues.

Wait, didn’t Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lead a nationwide campaign dealing with mental health issues called Heads Together? Why didn’t she mention her issues to Harry and ask him for help?

Also, the Queen failed to make her son a prince. Prince Charles cut off payment for security costs to protect the family. And the Duchess insisted she had been married to Harry in a private ceremony the night before that huge, elaborate church wedding. The private ceremony was performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Fake news!

The Archbishop of Canterbury issued a more diplomatic denial. It was not a Canterbury tale.

