Is Donald Trump Looking For Women’s Clothing - To Wear?

"Donald Trump is running for cover looking for women's clothing to wear, trying to get on a Titanic lifeboat because the Republican Party is sinking."

What in the world did Illinois House Congress member Adam Kinzinger mean? Is Donald Trump going Bruce Jenner?

Or is the Republican Party sinking like the Titanic? The leadership of the Republican Party, for some ambiguous reason, is Donald Trump. Also, Trump believes he is still the president.

Sort of like Emperor Norton.

Not that again. Again? It never left.

Donald Trump says Joe Biden stole the last election. That's why Trump incited the January 6 insurrection and how he got his followers to storm the Capitol.

Anyone who disagrees with Trump, like Liz Cheney saying, “Trump lost the 2020 election!” will get thrown under the bus by Emperor Norton and his gang.

You’d think that Dick Cheney would fire one across the bow at Donald Trump, telling him to quit picking on his daughter, Liz. Dick has fired nothing across Trump's bow.

But Congressman Adam Kinzinger sent a rocket smack into Mar-a-Lago saying that Trump: "Is running for cover, looking for women's clothing to wear, trying to get on a Titanic lifeboat because the Republican party is sinking."

Ouch!

No bone-spurs-chicken Congressman Adam Kinzinger. He served five deployments in Iraq and warned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that supporting Trump’s false claim about the stolen election would lead to violence. Then, the 6th of January happened. Sadly, it is still happening.

No one is listening to Congressman Kinzinger. The Republicans prefer to listen to Emperor Norton.

