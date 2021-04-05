We Should Thank Donald Trump

The idea may seem odd, but we really owe a debt of gratitude to the ex-president. Over the past four years and especially during 2020, he has served us well as a target for all our anger and frustration. And not merely as a scapegoat, but as a particularly vile and well-deserved focus of scorn and rebuke. Ah, blessed stress relief!

In the past year of Covid-related business closures, job losses, and distressed personal economies and death, he has been a needed outlet for otherwise mis-targeted rage. Even his most fervent supporters have to admit what an asshole he has been and is yet.

But now that he has largely left the stage, the previously overlooked or ignored faults and failing of millions upon millions of husbands in this land will now regain their deserved focus in American households. Who would ever have thought DJT could be missed in even the slightest degree?

(But nah, wasn't worth the pain. Never mind. Sorry for bringing it up.)