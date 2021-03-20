Biden will review need to travel on Air Force One

After Mr. Biden's fall on the steps of Air Force One yesterday, a panel of advisors has come forward to offer guidance.

Mr. Biden's first weeks in office have not all been rosy, despite ratings at 52% according to Main Stream News polling.

Even a sympathetic note from Mr. Trump has not so far entirely brushed this falling incident on Air Force One under the rug.

Mr. Trump apparently stated that he, himself, had fallen on those very same steps as he was following along behind Melania dressed in one of her outfits.

Mr. Putin remarked that he hoped Mr. Biden is in good health, despite Biden's recently calling him a “killer” without a soul.

Mr. Erdogan said that tossing around insults is no way for world leaders to respond given our perilous times.

Mr. Kim Jong Un has said: “Visit us and we have care-workers to help you feed, bathe, and get you into bed.”

There are, additionally, an array of problems for Mr. Biden that some feel are somehow connected to his pallid appearance behind his black mask.

* Thousands of children are now in cages at the border of the country, due to his attitude on border security.

* Foreign policy resembles the pit-bull growling and looking at the next pair of ankles it wants to attack.

* Suspicions around the country continue that Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris have switched positions, with her telling him what to do.

* An audio from one of their meetings has emerged (although some say it is not reliable) in which Ms. Harris is overheard saying:

“Joe, you've got to get it together with the way you're coming across to JQ Public!"

"Consistency, Joe, and calm! As with myself."

"And, by the way, what is your hand doing on my buttocks?”

The stumble on Air Force One was the cake-maker, according to some White House Advisors.

Mr. Biden has survived various stages of reputation, from “Uncle Joe” to “Creepy Joe” to “Burisma Joe” to “Sleepy Joe”.

“Stumblin' Joe” and “Sloppy Joe” are now threatening.

According to insiders, Vice-President Harris is suggesting Mr. Biden might do some adjusting, as with change of mask-wardrobe, and a more schmoozing style on the international front.