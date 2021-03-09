White House cleaners pleased with new president

Funny story written by Sir Geoffroy Cockface

Tuesday, 9 March 2021

image for White House cleaners pleased with new president
White House toilet "Old Flushy" served 26 presidents, until in 2018 it couldn't take any more and was scrapped

In another exclusive for TheSpoof, we interview Manuel Cisterna Ubendos, who has been a cleaner in the White House for 14 years.

"I am very glad to have Mr Biden as president," said the 46-year-old Mexican. "All of the cleaning staff are. He makes our job easier. Especially compared to the last guy."

According to Ubendos, for the last four years he had to cope with a series of bizarre and unusual messes. He had to clean up countless sweat stains from Rudy Guiliani, and scrub saliva from the many American flags in the property.

Burger grease was the most common stain, said Ubendos, and it appeared in unexpected places. "Not just door handles, but on windows, even the ceiling." It is believed that the previous inhabitant would throw buckets of fast food around whenever he was angry, which was often.

The worst thing about the 45th president was his toilet habits. "Joe Biden knows how to flush," said Ubendos. "The last guy...well let's say he didn't need a toilet brush, he needed a shovel."

The one-term president often complained at his rallies about having to flush the toilet ten or fifteen times. Perhaps it is not surprising to learn that his stools were oversized and sludgy. "It was like someone had taken a fresh cow pat and thrown it across the room. It didn't just go in the bowl. It went on the floor, sometimes the walls."

The thing that annoyed Ubendos most about his former boss is not so much the mess but his attitude. "Not once did he thank me or apologize, or even acknowledge my existence. And I was the one who had to clean up when he wiped his ass on the curtains."

He continued, "It's nice to work for a president who eats fibre again."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpJoseph BidenMexicansWhite House

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more