The Donald J Trump POS Award Foundation [for those who have not yet had their morning coffee, the P stands for 'piece', and the O stands for 'of'] announced that the group’s inaugural Donald J. Trump POS award will be given out virtually in early December. As an aside, the prize will, most likely, also be given out virtually in future years, because it is unlikely that the winner will opt to receive it in person.

The award is intended to recognize the politician who best represents the character and qualities exhibited by former-president Trump: Amorality, narcissism, disregard for truth, and lack of judgement will be particularly considered when determining who wins the award.



This award comes with a designer-made orange jumpsuit, a bronze weasel paperweight for one’s desk, and a partial payment of Rudy Giuliani’s legal fees.

The Foundation, in addition to the president, vice president, and 50 state governors, can only consider politicians who are in Congress or are Cabinet level officials. The Foundation is bipartisan, and will consider any worthy candidate, regardless of race, gender, sexual preference, or party affiliation. It will also recognize that your ex, your boss, or the president of your condo association may be a genuine POS, but such individuals are ineligible for the award unless they fall into one of the aforementioned categories.

The foundation already has some excellent candidates for this year’s award, and encourages nominations. It may seem like Andrew Cuomo is a cinch for this year’s award, but it is only March.

We will update you on this from time to time.