Signs That You Might Be A Latent Cuomosexual

BILLINGSGATE POST: If you don’t know whether you’re a Cuomosexual, you probably have never questioned a gal half your age if she ever had sex with a geriatric. Perhaps you have never asked a naive little chickadee if she would “just let you hang it on the edge for a moment or two.” Or even better, asked: “Would you mind if I hovered a couple of inches above you? I promise not to touch you.” That while you were completely sans skivvies, of course.

Then there are more simple folk. One comes to mind: A fellow who just loves to swim without his Speedo swimsuit on; his female Secret Service agents trying to keep from laughing at his presidential package as he masters his backstroke.

And what would you call a guy who sneaks up behind an unsuspecting gal, gives her a shoulder massage as he probes the backside of her hairdo with his Proboscis?

A Cuomosexual, of course!

Dr. Slim: “How does a working girl have a chance if her boss is a prevert?”

Dirty: “Yo, Doctor. Head for the roundhouse, Nellie. He can’t corner you there.”