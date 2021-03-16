Where’s Hunter? FBI Clueless Again

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Tuesday, 16 March 2021

image for Where’s Hunter? FBI Clueless Again
Where’s Hunter?

BILLINGSGATE POST: Mysterious things happen in the Hoover Building where the FBI is headquartered. Although traditional thinking has it that the building was named after former FBI Director and cross-dresser, J Edgar Hoover, more and more, it appears that it might have been named for William Henry Hoover, the founder of the iconic vacuum cleaner company that still bears his name.

For fear of retribution, no one dare ask, “Where’s Hunter?” He was last seen at his father’s inauguration. Since then, as if he were sucked up by a giant hoover and put in a bag, both the Justice Department and the FBI, have lost track of him. The Agency’s call sign for Hunter is SAL - as in - STILL AT LARGE.

Instead of “Hunter,” his name should be “Hidden.” For all we know, he might be sleeping in the Lincoln Bedroom. Even the President’s two mutts couldn’t find the sleaze ball in the White House.

His father was so proud of him when he was born, he posted a picture of him in the Post Office. His first set of pajamas had black and white stripes with a number on them.

Dr. Slim: “You can’t find a needle in a haystack, if you can’t find the haystack.”

Dirty: “Yo, Doctor. I think you might be on to something.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

FBI Hunter Biden J Edgar Hoover Joseph Biden

