Doublespeak dot com awards program banned by Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Google et al

Doublespeak dot com's offer of prizes for the best samples of Washington double-speak has run afoul of watchdogs for the nation's OPN (officially preferred narrative).

The Establishment--billionaires, press, and their government representatives--now governs free speech in America.

Criticism and questioning of the OPN, as with of coronavirus rules and dictates, is considered "terrorist” and “seditious” category.

This official narrative du jour can be found in the pages of leading media such as The New York Times, The Washington Post., CNN etc.

The OPN includes 19 box-cutters on 9/11; WMD in Iraq; exaggeration of a flu-like virus; and other fables.

“Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country,” as John F Kennedy once stated, has become: “Ask not.”

Doublespeak dot com's contest calls for reports on actions taken as well as speeches, as with the following:

*Failure to examine the riot at the capitol on January 6 in terms of complex, multiple causes, including Democrat lockdown policies and an election with serious irregularities, not just the words of Trump;

*Republican Senator McConnell's voting to acquit Trump then going post-haste to the news media to denounce the ex-president as fully responsible for the riot;

*Biden's "Give me 100 days" has now become "masks needed through the end of next year";

*Trump's “end the wars” and “bring the troops home” rhetoric versus murdering Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, fierce opponent of ISIS and Al Qaeda;

*Governor Newsom's violation of his own rules by eating with friends and associates not wearing masks in a crowded restaurant;

*Releasing criminals via “presidential pardon”;

*Democrat support of BLM and antifa riots last summer (including property destruction and deaths) versus their attitude on the capitol riot;

*Governor Cuomo's aide admitting nursing home deaths were hidden to avoid federal investigation;

*Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib's (referring to Trump) “When do we impeach the motherfucker?” as another example of double-standards by those condemning the ex-president's rhetoric.

Entries continue to pour in to Doublespeak dot com.

Contestants are also asked to choose one of the following options for the question:

Which of the following best describes the country's governing class at this time:

*swamp

*sewer

*mediocrity offering brainless programs and pandering to the rich

Response-rates have swelled and are being processed at this time.