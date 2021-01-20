Citizen Donald Trump Is Selling All of His McDonalds Restaurants

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) – The ex-resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., spoke with GOPicky Magazine.

He was asked how he felt now, being a plain, simple, ordinary citizen.

The former president made a face, and replied that he will never, ever be just a plain, simple, ordinary citizen, because, as the chaps say in England, once a king, always a king.

GOPicky’s Amos Soursuckle said that he lived in Liverpool for 13 years, and never once heard anyone utter that king statement.

Trump became upset and said that no one knows more British sayings than he does.

He added that he also knows more than the generals, brain surgeons, NASA scientists, and NFL football coaches.

The greatest golfer in the world told Soursuckle he is selling all six of his McDonalds, and asked if he knew of anyone who is interested in purchasing them.

Soursuckle thought for a few seconds, and then advised him to contact Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kirstie Alley, or Chris Christie.

In a related story, Melania commented that she is really worried about her husband, because he is starting to dress like the late Marilyn Monroe between midnight and 2 am. The former first lady then added tongue-in-cheek, ”And troot be told tu ju, Donaldo looks like a berry, berry ugly, fat-as-chit Marilyn Monroe.”