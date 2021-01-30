Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of QAnon Is Actually a Russian Spy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 30 January 2021

image for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of QAnon Is Actually a Russian Spy
A photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene alias Inga Kapatolina, in Moscow circa 2013.

WASHINTGON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The entire House of Representatives, Democrat and Republican, is up in arms over the evil terroristic antics of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

iNews reports that the 46-year-old, extreme right wing supremist, and QAnon official has pathological terrorist tendencies. A next-door neighbor in Georgia, says that MTG has pet vultures in cages in her backyard.

The neighbor also stated that she has three flag poles in her front yard, with the QAnon flag, the KKK flag, and Hitler’s official Nazi flag.

Back on October 31, the police were called to the home of the woman who resembles a used tampon with dishwater blonde hair, when she allegedly shot, with a pink spray gun, seven kids, three moms, and a great-grandmother who were Trick or Treating.

Taylor Greene claimed that they were spray-painting anti-devil phrases on her driveway. The police took her into custody, since her driveway was as clean as the inside of Nicole Kidman’s mouth.

Meanwhile Vice-President Kamala Harris says she has received a top secret report from a highly reliable Kremlin informant, stating that Marjorie Taylor Greene, is actually Inga Kapatolina, an infamous Russian spy, who three years ago had Russian President Vladimir Putin’s twin girls, Anastasia and RuRu.

In a related story, President Putin denies that he has ever dated or that he even knows Miss Inga Kapatolina. He did want to point out that RuRu's real name is Svetlana.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
CongressMarjorie Taylor GreeneVice-President Kamala Harris

