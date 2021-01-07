Twitter Hits President Trump With a Gigantic Fine

SAN FRANCISCO – (Satire News) – The man that the Twitter world knows as “The Tweet Creep” has been hit with a gigantic fine by Twitter Inc.

An attorney for Twitter stated that the President had been warned, on many occasions, to refrain from posting nasty and vulgar tweets about female members of his White House staff.

Just within the past week, Trump has posted explicitly vulgar comments about Hope Hicks’ ass, Kayleigh McEnany’s vagina, and even his top adviser, daughter Ivanka’s G-spot.

POTUS was told that only uneducated, ignorant, pieces of shit people would resort to those type of schoolboy antics.

Trump responded by saying that being the greatest president in history, he can tweet whatever the fuck he wants to.

He expressed that, if he wants to say that son Eric is missing 45% of his brain, that his son Donald is taking an assortment of illegal drugs, or that daughter Ivanka has a great set of tits, then he can say it.

Trump, who has just named himself the acting head of the Far Right Anarchist Coalition, posted a horribly vulgar tweet about his soon-to-be ex-wife Melania.

Within 35 seconds, Twitter suspended the Little Peter Tweeter's account, and hit him with a $2.7 million fine.