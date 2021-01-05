The Introspective Donald Trump: “I’d rather spend eternity on a desert island with Hillary"

Some people think Donald Trump is a reprehensible jerk. Others think he is a great man. It is safe to say, however, that no one thinks of Trump as being introspective. That may be changing, however, in the waning days of the Trump presidency. Sources tell us that Trump is becoming increasingly reflective as January 20, the day on which Biden will be inaugurated, nears.

More than anything, Trump fears being absolutely alone with himself—with no Twitter; no cheering crowds; no election to contest; no golf; no lackeys to do his bidding; no children to tell him how great he is . . . ; you get the idea—and unable to do anything except engage in some soul-searching. It is not prison or bad health per se that terrifies Trump. It is the fact that, as he moves deeper and deeper into the eighth decade of his life, he might find himself alone in a cell or hospital room with nothing to divert or distract him from thinking about the person he is and has been.

So, while it might be a stretch to say that Trump is becoming truly introspective, it is not a stretch to say that he is becoming introspective about introspection. Not surprisingly, the whole notion terrifies him. Supposedly, the poor man has even confided to aides that he’d rather spend eternity on a barren island with Hillary Clinton than spend even a week with nobody and nothing other than himself.