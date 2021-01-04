President Trump Supporters Deserting Him In Droves

The legions of supporters who stood by President Donald Trump during and after the November presidential election, and who have, in the face of all sense of reason, given him their unquestioned support since his inauguration in January 2017, seem now to have had a change of mind, and have started deserting him - in their tens of thousands.

The election results showed that, although beaten by Joe Biden, Trump still had a huge amount of support, and his prospects for re-election in 2024 were looking good.

Yesterday, however, after further problems over the stimulus package, ad after a recording of a phone call asking Georgia state governor to act fraudulently was made public, many Trump supporters finally admitted they had 'seen the light', and turned their backs on him.

One former Trump voter in New York, said:

"I put up with his lies and shit for long enough, but it's time to be realistic. Trump out!"

Another said:

"I might be like a sponge who soaks up every bit of crap a man says, but even sponges have a limit!"

Others felt the same. One woman commented that politics, as well as plain and simple human ethics, had been dragged through the mud. She asked:

"He's told so many lies, how do we even know, for sure, his name's Trump?"