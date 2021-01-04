Joe Biden: A Retro Andy Gump

BILLINGSGATE POST: Daring to be different, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by presenting himself as a latter-day Andy Gump. Like Gump, he has an anterior mandible defect that creates the appearance of an absent chin and lower lip, along with a severely retrognathic lower jaw.

In layman’s terms, this is called the “Andy Gump deformity”, and is named for a character in an early 20th century comic strip.

Created by the late Sidney Smith, like Joe Biden, Andy Gump was an utterly ordinary, chinless, bombastic blowhard. He is henpecked by his wife, and has a worthless son who is constantly getting into trouble.

The comparisons are endless. In the comic strip, Sidney Smith had Andy run for Congress in 1922 and for President in 1924 and in practically every succeeding election. So Sleepy Joe is not the first of many comic strip and cartoon characters to run for office.

Dr. Slim: “Ironically, in both cases, most of the voters are now dead.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. If only the dead could vote.”