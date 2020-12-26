NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – President Trump recently told the three members of the all-girl Russian heavy metal band, Pussy Riot, that there was no way he was going to pay them the $17 million lawsuit that they filed against him for using their songs without permission.

Band member Muffin, informed him told him that they had hired the best female attorney in the nation, Gloria Allred, who last year said that when she was in her 30s, Trump grabbed her ass, and tried to seduce her in suite 719 in Trump Tower.

Allred recently won a case against the GOP republicans in the senate, which awarded her clients $8 million. She proved that clearly 51 of the senators had lied about House speaker Nancy Pelosi having an X-rated tattoo on her upper left thigh.

The tattoo turned out to simply be a tattoo of a California orange, which is about as explicit as a tsunami is funny.

Pussy Riot was in the middle of performing a virtual concert at a drive-in theater in Alamogordo, New Mexico, when they learned that Trump had agreed to settle for $12.8 million plus, five pounds of Walla Walla Wowie Weed.

Meanwhile, the Russian entertainers are scheduled to play at pop singer Kelly Clarkson’s divorce party sometime in March.