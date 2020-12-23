You’re A Lying, Dog-Faced One-Horse Pony Soldier

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Wednesday, 23 December 2020

image for You’re A Lying, Dog-Faced One-Horse Pony Soldier
A horse, of course

BILLINGSGATE POST: Even the horse flies won’t touch this one. Yesterday, Sleepy Joe, responding to a question concerning the investigation of his crooked son, Hunter, called the reporter “a one-horse pony.”

That response, in itself, would not indicate that Biden was operating with a short stable. But like a spavined horse about to be certified as unfit for service because of a underlying physical or mental condition, it all adds up.

Earlier in his campaign, he called a student “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.” Either he has something going for ponies, or he is off his rocking horse; neither condition being an indication of presidential stability.

Continuing the pony metaphor, some pundits might look at Biden’s too-toothy grin and wonder why his dentist ruined a perfect horse’s ass when he put teeth in his mouth.

Why does he so easily fall back on using a horse to describe someone who dissents from his palaver? Might it be indicative of it being a Hobson’s choice; which is a choice of taking what is available or nothing at all?

Etymologically, the origin of a Hobson’s choice goes back to the 17th century, where a man named Hobson hired out horses, giving his customer the ‘choice’ of one closest to the door or none at all.

Dr. Slim: “I wonder if he rides side-saddle?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Slim. I’ve been lonesome in the saddle since my horse died.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Hobson’s ChoiceHunter BidenJoseph Biden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more