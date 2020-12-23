You’re A Lying, Dog-Faced One-Horse Pony Soldier

BILLINGSGATE POST: Even the horse flies won’t touch this one. Yesterday, Sleepy Joe, responding to a question concerning the investigation of his crooked son, Hunter, called the reporter “a one-horse pony.”

That response, in itself, would not indicate that Biden was operating with a short stable. But like a spavined horse about to be certified as unfit for service because of a underlying physical or mental condition, it all adds up.

Earlier in his campaign, he called a student “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.” Either he has something going for ponies, or he is off his rocking horse; neither condition being an indication of presidential stability.

Continuing the pony metaphor, some pundits might look at Biden’s too-toothy grin and wonder why his dentist ruined a perfect horse’s ass when he put teeth in his mouth.

Why does he so easily fall back on using a horse to describe someone who dissents from his palaver? Might it be indicative of it being a Hobson’s choice; which is a choice of taking what is available or nothing at all?

Etymologically, the origin of a Hobson’s choice goes back to the 17th century, where a man named Hobson hired out horses, giving his customer the ‘choice’ of one closest to the door or none at all.

