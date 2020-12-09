Extraterrestrial Galactic Federation Meets With President Trump

BILLINGSGATE POST: Haim Eshed, a former chief of the Israel Defense Ministry’s space directorate, says that extraterrestrials from a Galactic Federation have been in contact with him, that President Trump is aware of this, and was previously "on the verge of revealing" extraterrestrials' existence if he were re-elected.

“Humanity is not ready yet," the 87-year-old former space security chief said, referring to the group of extraterrestrials as a "Galactic Federation".

“They have formally asked that we not reveal that they are here.”

Eshed added that the aliens were on an intergalactic expedition seeking to research "the fabric of the universe" and that a cooperation agreement had been signed with President Trump which includes a joint secret underground base on Mars, where there are American astronauts and alien representatives working together for a better universe.

"There is an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with President Trump to do experiments here," Eshed said.

Eshed, who led Israel’s space program for 30 years, and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award, said Trump had previously been "on the verge of revealing" information on the extraterrestrial group but was asked not to, in order to prevent "mass hysteria."

"They [the Galactic Federation] have been waiting for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, that, just because aliens have antennas and teacup eyes, they have feelings, too," Eshed said.

"If I had come up with what I'm saying today five years ago, I would have been sent to a funny farm. They would have been chasing me around the grounds with giant butterfly nets.”

Although the White House and the Department of Defense would not comment on this, it is understood that in a secret meeting during the previous administration, Biden attempted to stick his nose between the antennas of a female gallacteer and was shocked when she grabbed his nuts and ball-walked the silly bastard into a corner.

Before they were separated by Secret Service Agents, she was heard whispering in Biden’s ear that she would wait for “an individual of high moral character”, before she would allow such intimate behavior with an earthling.

Apparently, she was referring to President Trump.

Slim: “I wonder if the Trumpster got into her intergalactic knickers?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. He’s cool. You don’t f*ck with Galactic Federation Officials.”