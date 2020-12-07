Why Talk To The Monkey (Sleepy Joe) When You can Talk To The Organ Grinder (George Soros)?

BILLINGSGATE POST: If there were any doubt about who is the monkey and who is the organ grinder running the Democrat Party, this doubt was cast aside with the news that the president of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, Patrick Gaspard, will resign, opening the way for him to take a possible position in the Biden administration.

Gaspard, who has served on the Hungarian-born billionaire’s foundation for three years, announced Friday that he will step down at the end of the year, Open Society said.

Gaspard previously served as U.S. ambassador to South Africa between 2013 and 2016 in the Obama administration. Before that, he served as director of the White House Office of Political Affairs.

There is speculation he could join the Biden administration, possibly as Labor secretary. He has previous experience with labor unions -- having worked for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU.)

In a statement, Gaspard said he wishes to re-enter politics to continue “the struggle against oppression everywhere.”

“Fundamental social change doesn’t customarily occur in a revolutionary moment. Instead, what is needed is the partnership of activists, government, and the nonprofit sector, collaborating over time and space in unity and solidarity,” he said. "This is what I worked to do at Open Society. My commitment now will be to re-enter the world of politics and ideas, where I can continue the struggle against oppression everywhere.”

