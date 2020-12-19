The President Trump/Ann Coulter Feud Erupts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – There is no one on the face of the earth who loves feuding with people more than Donald J. Trump.

And old #45 has just ignited a lava-hot feud with his old political nemesis, Ann "Horse Face" Coulter.

Left Coast Mirror Magazine’s Tequila Tallyho, has said that POTUS will go down in history as several things: for one, he will be the president who played and cheated at golf more than anybody.

Secondly, he will forever be known as the fella who paid at least 41 women a total of $6.1 million in hush money.

And thirdly, he will be known as the “Feud Master,” having feuded with no less than 94 individuals, in his 4-year term.

President Trump has just fired off some shots as the GOP’s human swizzle stick, Ann Coulter.

Trump is still very angry at Coulter, who said that she had talked to Stormy Daniels, who divulged that Spanky’s penis was about the size of a Vienna Sausage.

Coulter also said that Trump had about as much business being president as a flamingo has of running in the Belmont Stakes Horse Race.

When Trump got wind of Coulter’s comments, he said that the fake blond bitch is so damn coyote-ugly, she makes cow shit look pretty.

He then implied that the 59-year-old hasn't had sex in so long, her vagina is covered with spider webs.

Some of Trump’s most noted feuds have involved him and Kathy Griffin, Pope Francis, Colin Kaepernick, Queen Elizabeth, Dora the Explorer, and gay rapper Black Kitty Meow Meow.