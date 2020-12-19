Trump Told By Angela Merkel: "It's Time To Go!"

Germany's leader, Angela Merkel, has informed the US president, Donald Trump, that she has had enough, the world is fed up, the game is over, "und, Mein Gott!" it's time for him to go.

Or it will be in January.

Trump was beaten hands-down, fairly and squarely, by Joe Biden in last month's US presidential election, but, despite his many lawsuits citing "rigged voting" being thrown out by the courts, and despite the electoral college ratifying Mr. Biden's victory, Mr. Trump is steadfastly refusing to acknowledge defeat.

Frau Merkel, however, urged Trump to "give up, and step down", in order to save a few shreds of dignity and preserve the worldwide image of US politics - if it isn't too late already.

According to political analysts, however, Merkel's heartfelt plea is likely to be ignored by Mr. Trump, who now has absolutely nothing whatsoever to lose, not even 'face'.

Through his banal behavior since losing to Biden, which has resembled that of a small boy whose mom won't buy him an ice-cream, Trump has even managed to alienate many in the Republican party, who would gladly buy him the ice-cream, if only he would choke on it, and expire.

The clock is ticking in the countdown to January 20.