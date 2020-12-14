Trump appoints 18 Warped Republicans to SCOTUS in Operation Speed.

The U.S. Supreme Court suddenly found itself enhanced by 18 Republicans who surrendered their governorships for immediate appointment to the Supreme Court as justices.

While America slept, Trump tweeted his new Executive Order: ‘In all 18 Red states that I won, the Governors did their duty by throwing out all the illegal mail-in ballots and ‘fixing’ the voting machines. I have now prompted, sorry promoted, these same governors to the Supreme Court with immediate effect, to con firmly the integrity of this election.’

Without waiting for Trump’s legal team and Hannity to re-present their case against 80 million people who did not vote for Trump, the Supreme Court preserved the integrity of the election by awarding the presidency to Donald Trump by a resounding 18 votes to zero, with 9 abstentions.

‘We have stolen back the election,’ tweeted the President, as Golden Goose Fox News, QAnon and Newsmax celebrated Trump’s comeback with unbridled fanaticism.

“This time, SOTUS is not hiding behind any procedure; this is not dodgy business,” gushed Kayleigh McEnemy-of-the-Press in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who was at his beaming best. “Mr. Trump has been saying, for months, that the Supreme Court was a kind of secret weapon that was going to come in and save the election for him.”

At his acceptance speech at the White House, Mr. Trump declared to the assembled Republicans: “This is a special day in the history of America over the past four years. We have re-emerged from the swamp for four more years, maybe 16 more years. For that success, I salute all the banana republicans—18 Governors, 126 House Representatives, my sons, and the Fibsters Mob, such as Michael Flynn, Pillow-Talk Mike Lindell, Honest Fibber Alex Jones, Golden Turkeys Hannity and Tuck, and my favorite Liar, I mean Lawyer, Rude Giuliani -- Proud Boys all of them. As a Christmas gift, all will receive Presidential Pardons.

And finally, this is the icing on the cake. I have signed an Executive Order making bananas the National Fruit of America. Long Live the Republic!"