Pussy Riot Files a Lawsuit Against President Trump

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – According to Boom Boom News, the Russian all-girl rock band, Pussy Riot, has filed a $17 million lawsuit against President Trump.

The attorney for the band, Babette Nimbus, informed Boom Boom, that Pussy Riot has told Trump, on nine different occasions, to stop playing their hit song “My Boyfriend Don’t Lie, He Just Stretches The Shit Out of The Truth”.

They have informed him the song is their artistic property, and if he wants to continue to play it at his campaign hate rallies, he will have to pay their publishing company a fee of $90,000 per event.

Trump recently stated, on the "Laura Ingraham Show", that, since he is the legal president, he doesn’t have to pay anyone diddly squat.

Attorney Nimbus replied, “Wrong again, Big Whopper breath!”

Madonna, who has had the same problem with President Dickface, informed Pussy Riot that she sued him a month ago, and he quickly decided to settle out of court.

CNN’s Don Lemon said that he heard, from a very reliable source, that Trump ended up paying Madonna, $1.3 million, plus he promised to buy 500 copies of her latest album “I'm Effen Old As Hell, But My Nipples Are Both Still Kinda Perky”.