Rehearsals for Obama needle jab start soon; cast expanding

Mr. Obama has said he will step forward to get the Covid 19 vaccine in a televised event to encourage confidence in the public.

This versus 36% of nurses who say they will not take it, and that, contrary to usual procedures, the vaccines have been rushed.

Slightly less than half the US population is also saying it will not take the jab.

Usually, vaccines must be tested over a period of years (not months) for long-range side effects.

With 40 million vaccine kits available soon, and another 100 million in the first part of 2021, something of a loss in income to the vaccine companies threatens, if American consumers do not take the needle.

Meanwhile, lockdown conditions (and resistance) have been renewed, with more severity here, less there.

Whether this new lockdown is connected to pushing the vaccines (and a special “I took it!” card) is unknown at this time.

A Riverside County sheriff has recently announced California Governor Newsom's restrictions as “ridiculous” and stated he will not follow “the rules” at this time.

Something of a problem in credibility does appear to exist, hence the Obama “performance.”

*California's death rate at 50 per 100,000, for example, is a mere point 0005% of the population.

*The overall death numbers attributed to Covid at under 300,000 amount to a tiny percentage of the population at 350 million.

*It has never been clarified as to what age groups are most in danger.

*The rise in cases has not been explained in terms of what numbers correspond to asymptomatic, mild, severe, death threatening.

*Deaths attributed to covid have not been differentiated as to with Covid or from Covid.

*In the past, politicians jumping forward to promote the vaccines have themselves been suspect of politically motivated behavior.

Into this scenario Mr. Obama is currently in rehearsal “for the jab” with an illustrious cast lined up in the wings.

Mr. Fauci, assisted by Ms. Birx, will be waiting in white uniform beside a table with small vials of Covid vaccine neatly lined up.

Mr. Bush, Mr. Clinton, Ms. Pelosi, Mr. Schumer. Mr. Cuomo, Mr. Newsom, Ms. Whitmer, and others (at this time applying) will stretch across the ampitheater waiting for the jab.

A new play titled “Waiting For The Jab” will open on Broadway simultaneously.

There will be no audience, however, due to restrictions and confinement (except for celebrities) to home in the region.