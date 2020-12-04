COVID-19 Not All 'Doom And Gloom', Says Man

The Coronavirus, COVID-19, always gets a bad rep, and we hear, on a daily basis, about how terrible it is, and about all the negative aspects connected with it.

The huge number of infections, the tragic deaths, how health services have become overwhelmed, how economies have been sunk, and how people's lives have been wrecked, savings spent, jobs disappeared, and homes repossessed.

But, according to one man, COVID-19 also has its good side.

Amazing though this claim might seem, Moys Kenwood, 57, says that he is serious.

"Well, many more children want to become doctors and nurses," he said, "which is a direct result of us being swamped with news of the virus. You can never have too many doctors and nurses, you know."

And, again according to Kenwood, there has been a positive effect in the medical production sector:

"Yes, there has been a massive boost to the medical facemask production industry, which prior to the pandemic, constituted a meager 0.0000000000000000000000000000001% of medical consumables, but which has now made enormous strides, and now accounts for 0.0000000000000000000000000000002% of that market."

The race to find a vaccine for the deadly virus has also injected new impetus into the scientific research field, and all the top pharmaceutical companies have employed masses of new staff to test out potential lifesaving potions.

And, he said:

"It's been a positive boon, in at least one respect. Through self-isolation and social-distancing rules, it's now much, much easier to avoid people you don't like by telling them you think you might have the virus."