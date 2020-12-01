Obama slated to take long vacation

Washington DC Swamp.

President Obama, worn out from running the shadow government, is planning an extended vacation, now that a “real” president has been “elected”.

Rumor has it that the US government will pay all expenses and provide maximum security for Obama during his hard-earned vacation. Of course, Mrs. Obama will probably be invited along as well.

Not sure where he will end up, China has been ruled out due to national security concerns.

Obama may take singing lessons during his vacation, as well as swimming lessons. People are encouraging him to write his memoirs as well as make some videos, all sure to be of historical interest.

More details at this link - click here.