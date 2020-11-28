Trump Hates His New Nickname #Loser

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Vox Populi is reporting that several of President Trump’s golfing buddies are making fun of the fact that he is livid at the media, who have given him a new nickname: #Loser.

He insists that he really did not lose, he just didn’t win. And he is quick to point out that he did come in second, ahead of Kanye West, Sponge Bob Square Pants, Rob Gronkowski, and Dora The Explorer.

When asked by reporters if he’d ever accept the fact that he lost the presidential election, the President became extremely mad, and asked if Ann Coulter, Celine Dion, or Olive Oyl, would ever admit that they’re anorexic.

A reporter with Fox News asked him to answer the damn question without deflecting, diverting, or sidetracking as he has for the entire 4 years he's been in office.

Trump started jumping up and down, and yelling for a Secret Service agent to escort the reporter off the property, and to get his social security number so that he could have his tax returns scrutinized.