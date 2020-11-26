President Trump is Putting His Mississippi Beach House on The Market

DELTA DAWN, Mississippi – (Satire News) – GOPicky magazine is reporting that the president has decided to sell his Mississippi beach house.

He told writer Amos Soursuckle that, now that he will soon become John Q. Public, he is going to have to cut back on some expenses.

POTUS stated that he hadn’t been to his delta beach house in over five years.

He pointed out that the last time his family was down there, Eric got stung by a Barbarian jellyfish, and they had to rush him to a 24-hour clinic where doctors were successfully able to remove 85% of the venomous jelly.

As he was recovering in the hospital, Eric vowed that he would never again get within 900 miles of Mississippi.

Trump is using the Way Down South In Dixie Realty Company, to sell his beach house. He told Soursuckle that the property, including two little canoes, will be listed for $1.7 million.

The President stated that the beach house would need a paint job, along with a new toilet and sink, which were carried away a couple of months ago by Hurricane Sushi.