President Trump is Putting His Mississippi Beach House on The Market

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 26 November 2020

image for President Trump is Putting His Mississippi Beach House on The Market
Donald Trump reportedly purchased the Mississippi beach house in 2013, for $915.

DELTA DAWN, Mississippi – (Satire News) – GOPicky magazine is reporting that the president has decided to sell his Mississippi beach house.

He told writer Amos Soursuckle that, now that he will soon become John Q. Public, he is going to have to cut back on some expenses.

POTUS stated that he hadn’t been to his delta beach house in over five years.

He pointed out that the last time his family was down there, Eric got stung by a Barbarian jellyfish, and they had to rush him to a 24-hour clinic where doctors were successfully able to remove 85% of the venomous jelly.

As he was recovering in the hospital, Eric vowed that he would never again get within 900 miles of Mississippi.

Trump is using the Way Down South In Dixie Realty Company, to sell his beach house. He told Soursuckle that the property, including two little canoes, will be listed for $1.7 million.

The President stated that the beach house would need a paint job, along with a new toilet and sink, which were carried away a couple of months ago by Hurricane Sushi.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald TrumpEric TrumpHurricaneMississippi

