Joe Biden Agrees To Meet With Vladimir Putin

DOVER, Delaware – (Satire News) – Vox Populi says that President-Elect Joe Biden is wasting no time in trying to patch up the US-Russia differences, and has agreed to meet with Russia’s President Putin in February.

The planned meeting will take place in Las Vegas, since Putin says he loves playing Blackjack, the roulette wheel, and eyeing sexy 6-foot-tall Vegas showgirls.

Biden says he likes going to Vegas for the fantastic Guacamole Dip.

According to a Biden aide, the two world leaders will talk about Global Warming, Trump’s pee-pee tapes, and the skyrocketing price of Russian Dressing.

Reports are that Putin also wants to see about purchasing some stock in the American pharma giant, Pfizer.

The Russian leader also asked Biden to work it out so that he can have dinner with his favorite American TV actress, Sofia Vergara.

The two leaders have reportedly agreed not to mention anything about Trump, other than the fact that they both agree that he's starting to look like he's 97.