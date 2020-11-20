President-Elect Joe Biden Says He Will Think About Making Puerto Rico The 51st State

DOVER, Delaware – (Satire News) – One of President-Elect Joe Biden’s aides has stated that Biden is seriously considering making Puerto Rico the 51st state.

Biden has stated, on several occasions, that the United States will greatly benefit from the importing of Puerto Rican rum, which would no longer have a 34% liquor import tax.

He also noted that many people do not know that the island territory raises some of the tastiest chickens anywhere in the world.

Poultry experts believe that it may have something to do with Puerto Rico’s water supply, which is actually 17% rum.

It is no secret that the Puerto Rican people love Joe Biden, just as much as they hate Donald Trump.

Puerto Rico's director of election tallying, stated that Joe Biden received 97.3% of the island's vote, Kanye West received 2.7% of the vote, and Donald Trump received -1.6% of the vote.