The Supreme Court in a Highly Unprecedented Move, Throws Out Everyone of Trump’s 107 Ridiculous Claims of Illegal Voting

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 19 November 2020

image for The Supreme Court in a Highly Unprecedented Move, Throws Out Everyone of Trump’s 107 Ridiculous Claims of Illegal Voting
Trump is still insisting that he did not get even one vote in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, or Yuma.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – In an extremely unusual ruling, the United States Supreme Court has voted 9-0 to toss out everyone of President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated, ridiculous, far-fetched claims that the election was rigged.

The justices commented collectively that President Trump just has to bite the bullet and realize that he lost fair and square, and stop making himself look like he's got a single-digit IQ.

The nine justices all agreed that Trump should just admit that his 20,000 lies simply caught up with him, and now only an uninformed, uneducated hermit, living high in the Appalachians, the Ozarks, or the Great Smokies would still believe he really won.

Even Trump's long-time friend, Geraldo Rivera, of Fox News, has remarked that, if there is still anyone out there who really and truly feels that Trump won the election, then he or she needs to be rounded up, and locked up for their own well-being.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
2020 Presidential ElectionDonald TrumpSupreme Court

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more