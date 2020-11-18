Should President Biden Pardon Donald Trump?

Should President Joseph Biden Pardon Donald Trump?

No. No way. Never. Nyet. Nunca. Non. Nein, nein, nein!

The next super-conservative criminal elected to the White House will be worse than Donald Trump. He or she will believe they are totally free to do whatever they wish because they'll be pardoned after they leave the office. Just as Joe Biden once upon a time pardoned Donald Trump, they'll think.

Sure, President Biden would like to get the whole Trump thing over with, swept under the carpet and forgotten. Hence the pardon, but the possibility of history repeating itself remains. Therefore, no pardon for Trump.

But don’t ask a Spoof political satire writer. Ask the close-to-250,000 people who died needlessly because of Trump’s indifference, ignorance, and negligence. Ask their relatives who watched them die day after day, after day. See whether they agree a pardon would be appropriate.

Ask those who survived COVID-19, including those diagnosed with future respiratory damage and or brain injury. See how they feel.

When finished with all of the COVID-19 victims, try to locate the parents who had their children and infants ripped from their arms, never to be seen again, and condemned to live with the nightmares of what their children may be suffering.

No, no way, never, nyet, nunca, non, nein, nein, nein.

To err is human. To forgive is divine.

To forgive gives time and history an invitation to repeat itself.

