President “One Term” Trump Vows To Fire All 9 Supreme Court Judges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – There is no doubt whatsoever that President Trump lost the popular vote, the Electoral College vote, and even the women who don’t mind him grabbing them by their you-know-what vote.

But, like they say in the Show Me state, the turdhead is as stubborn as a Missouri mule, and he is now saying he may end up firing each one of the 9 Supreme Court justices.

His son, Dopey (Donnie Jr.), told Lou Dobbs of Fox News that his daddy would never surrender, just like General George Custer said at the Battle of the Little French Horn, 61 years ago.

Trump’s other son, Sneezy (Eric), corrected Junior, and said that it was 52 years ago, and it was at The Battle of the Bulged Belly in Anchorage, Alaska.

The President was asked by Hercules Confetti with Sporting Chance Magazine what he thought about the Supreme Court refusing to do away with Obamacare.

POTUS turned as red as a Zimbabwean chimp’s ass, and yelled that he is definitely going to fire each of the nine Supreme Court justices, and fine each one $1 million for going against his demands.