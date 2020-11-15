President Trump New Book, 'Mein Kampf 2' Out Now

He may have been voted out of the most powerful job in the world, but Donald Trump isn't going away quietly, and today sees the release of his new book, 'Mein Kampf 2'.

Chronicling the struggle he endured during his four years in the White House, Trump details his ranting thoughts and ideas in the rambling, somewhat incoherent way we've come to know and love.

The 5,000-page publication comes in five volumes, and omits nothing, unfortunately.

His humble beginnings, his hated schooldays, his down-and-out existence roaming the streets, his transformation into one of the most tyrannical, evil, and disturbed individuals one could possibly hope to encounter, and, finally, how he overcame seemingly-insurmountable odds and obstacles in becoming the 45th president of the US.

It comes with an extensive section of his Twitter tweets, and has more than 250 photographs, many of them taken whilst he was struggling with various golf courses around the world.

Trump claims to have written the entire work since his inauguration in 2016, and says that much of it was done in the White House when he should have been paying more attention to the running of the country.

Unlike much of what Trump says, this claim is entirely believable.