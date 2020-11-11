Man Didn't Know Whether To Read, Or Listen To Music

There was major indecision on a large scale yesterday, when a man who was left with some free time on his hands couldn't, for the life of him, decide whether to spend the time reading a book, or listening to music.

The opportunity for a couple of hours of relaxation came to Moys Kenwood, 57, when his wife and two children went to the local market.

Initially hitting upon the idea of listening to some of his favorite music, he wavered when he spied his book on the table, and looked nervously from his computer to the book whilst he tried to make his mind up.

He said:

"It was a bit of a dilemma. I fancied listening to Prag Vec, The Mekons, Rip, Rig & Panic, and a bit of Subway Sect, but I'm about a third of the way through Zola's 'The Earth', and it's a really good read!"

Readers are probably asking themselves why he didn't just do both - read, and have the music on in the background. Kenwood:

"Oh, you can't do that! If you try to do both, you end up doing neither satisfactorily. You tend to listen to certain parts of the songs, but, whilst doing so, you're not concentrating on what you are reading. Conversely, if you give your full attention to what you are reading, you hear very little of the music."

It was a right old conundrum!

The dilemma was resolved when his wife arrived back from the market earluer than had been expected. She said:

"Take these two terrors to the park instead!"

So he did.