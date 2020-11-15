Trump Attempts To Cancel Vote Counts To Bone Spur Flare-up!

Funny story written by JinoLeFeeto

Sunday, 15 November 2020

image for Trump Attempts To Cancel Vote Counts To Bone Spur Flare-up!

Today, Donald Trump's personal physician, Dr Feelsyouupyourasslabub, testified to a Pennsylvania judge that Trump's chronic bone spur problem necessitates the stoppage of all vote counting until the flare-up subsides. When asked how long this might take, the doctor replied, "about 4 years."

The judge laughed loudly and and hit his gavel on the desk, "Get this f'ing moron out of my court! NEXT!!!"

The judge dismissed the case, and summarily ruled to award punitive damages to the State of Pennsylvania for all court related costs to the tune of 1 million dollars, to discourage future nonsensical lawsuits of this kind.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
bone spursDonald TrumpPennsylvaniavoter fraud

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more