Man Is Uninterested In Presidential Election Result

A man who has no interest in, or understanding of, politics has revealed how uninterested he is in the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election being so closely contended by President Trump and his bitter rival, Sir Jose Biden.

Moys Kenwood, 57, said that he cared about as much about the election result and whether Trump or Biden finished in front, as he does about whether or not Monica Lewinsky was able to get that stain off her dress.

Or whether George Washington had 53 slaves or 153 slaves.

Or any number in between.

Kenwood said he had seen headlines in the news, and reports on the TV, but, in both cases, had turned his head away, and taken no notice.

At his place of employment, a colleague attempted to engage Kenwood in conversation about the election, but the Englishman pretended to be asleep.

In another similar incident, he pretended to be French.

Coverage of the election has been 'blanket-style', with even the Coronavirus having to take a back seat, whilst the governmental machinations of the 'World's Policeman' are dragged through the political mud by its testicles, for all the other impressionable developing nations to see, and, what's worse, learn from.

Said Kenwood: