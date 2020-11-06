Taylor Swift Is Thrilled That Joe Biden Kicked President Donald Trump’s Fat Butt

BEVERLY HILLS – (Satire News) – iRumors says that there is perhaps no one in the USA happier that the President lost the election than Taylor Swift.

iRumors then added, "except maybe for Robert Di Niro, Kathy Griffin, LeBron James, Jimmy Kimmel, Gregg Popovich, and Melania Trump."

Taylor said that if the “Racist-in-Chief” had gotten elected, he would have literally destroyed the nation by Christmas, Valentine’s Day at the latest.

Tay-Tay said that she wants to thank her 45.7 million Instagram followers, who all voted for Joe Biden - well, except for two; she then mentioned Maxburn Puccini and Nora Dora Soup.

The Tennessee songstress told iRumors’ reporter Vodka Vermicelli that she is planning on writing a song about the orange-haired white supremacist.

Swift says that the tentative title is “Hey, Butt Face, Arrivederci, And Don’t Let The White House Front Door Kick You On Your Racist Keister, Bitch!”