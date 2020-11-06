Washington orchestra plays dirge to Trump on world’s smallest violins

As the Donald ranted and raved about fraud, and demanded that votes against him be discounted and votes for him should be doubled or even tripled, and a baffled American media attempted to rationalize his comments, the Washington DC orchestra hastily gathered to play some mood music.

The musicians, sensibly standing two metres apart, braved the cold weather, COVID-19 infection and gun-toting Trump militias wandering the streets of the capital to entertain an electorate weary of the most divisive election in the nation's history.

And they opened by playing, on the world’s smallest violins, the theme music to the Godfather, followed by Chariots of Fire, to celebrate the close race to the White House.

Meanwhile, an angry POTUS was tweeting and suing several states. A legal analyst commented that the leader of the free world appeared to be demanding that the Supreme Court turn the Unites States into a tyranny by disregarding the result of a free and fair election. Entertainment Tonight played the music to Gershwin's "Puting on the Glitz" with the lyrics changed to "Putting out the writs".

More to follow.