Sleepy Joe Biden Celebrates Election Victory With A Snooze

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 5 November 2020

image for Sleepy Joe Biden Celebrates Election Victory With A Snooze
In the United States of Biden

It might not have been the most ecstatic way to have celebrated a presidential election victory, but Joe Biden knows what he likes, and the new US president took it all in his stride, waved away delirious Democrat party revellers, and settled down in an armchair for forty winks.

Sleepy Joe, as he is known, due to his liking for sleep, had just wiped the floor with the former White House incumbent, Donald Trump, whose name the country will now try very hard to forget, though this might not be easy.

Biden looked exhausted as news of the final votes came in. He tottered to an armchair, sighed a couple of times, and allowed his heavy eyelids to slowly close on his tired eyes.

He nestled in the chair, nodded to himself for a few moments, then drifted off to the Land of Nod. Once there, he dreamt about princesses and unicorns, a castle, fairies with magic wands, and fluffy pink clouds with rainbows dancing in the sky. Birds chirped, their sweet melodies filling the air. Beautiful scented flowers of every color filled a garden where a trickling sound could be heard, as a fountain spouted water, which gently fell like rain into a pond covered by lillies. Everything was perfect.

Only a single, solitary figure soiled the image; an orange man standing on a small arched footbridge over a babbling brook; a man in a blue suit and a red tie, waving a golf club and shouting: "Fake news!"

Biden woke up, and realized that it had all been a dream.

Then he nodded off again.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

