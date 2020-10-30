Intercept managers throw tantrum on Glenn Greenwald's report of Biden cluster-f*ck situation

The Intercept has clarified its editorial policies, following Glenn Greenwald's sudden departure from that organization.

In essence, Mr. Greenwald "used to be" top-notch, but has fallen to new lows of self-serving and otherwise scratching his ass.

Screeching and snorting, according to anonymous janitorial sources at Intercept Headquarters, here is The Intercept rebuttal (note no qualifications or explanations):

Mr. Greenwald “was attempting to recycle the dubious claims of a political campaign—the Trump campaign—and launder them as journalism.”

Likewise with no details, Mr. Biden has spoken of these same "dubious claims" as baseless, and “a desperate last-minute effort to smear me and my family.”

However, these dubious claims include the “serious problem” of factual information that needs to be explained—versus simple denials.

Review of a few of these "dubious claims" (aside from a certain laptop but space does not permit):



*While still VP, Biden bragged how he would hold up a billion in arms money, unless a certain prosecutor in the Ukraine was fired.

*That prosecutor happened to be looking into possible corruption at Burisma Holdings, a gas company, with Biden's son, Hunter, having an executive position in that company.

*Hunter was pulling down between 50 to 82 thousand a month for that position, with his chief qualification that he could get close and personal with Joe.

*It is not yet clear his father was pocketing half of Hunter's monthly salary.

*Hunter was also dealing with Chinese companies, involving recent whistle-blower Tony Bobulinski, and supplying introductions to “the Big Guy” Joe Biden.

*Mr. Biden has denied he ever met any Chinese business executives for these deals, and Mr. Bobulinski has been labeled another "Russia disinformation agent."

*Mr. Bobulinski, a Navy veteran with security clearances who calls himself a patriot, says Joe Biden is lying.

Do these claims need further investigation? Greenwald's position: Yes, they do.

But anonymous sources at Intercept offices report waste paper basket kicking, plus comments in response to these credibility problems in the Biden camp:

“All right, I mean so the F what? Don't we need to know how to survive in this advertising—I mean news—business?”

“Greenwald, you f*ckin' moron, who do you think pays our salaries around here?'

“Don't give us this peerless, fearless reporting stuff, Greenie, old stick, and good luck with your blog or whatever you'll do next.”

“For Cheesus pities' sakes, isn't it totally clear that Russia, again, is behind all this?"

“Greenwald, get off your high horse!”

“Investigate? Need we say more?”