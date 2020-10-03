Trump Was Intentionally Infected with the Virus

President Donald Trump’s enemies are certainly gloating with news of his recent diagnosis. In their view, he is getting what he deserves for his personal carelessness and mismanagement of the pandemic. There is, however, good reason to believe that the president may have been intentionally exposed to the Covid virus.

We like conspiracy theories; the problem with Trump’s recent diagnosis is that there are so many to choose from. For example, maybe the Biden campaign figured out how to infect Trump; or maybe it was the Chinese; or maybe it was vice president Pence who has not yet tested positive; or maybe it was orchestrated by someone who did it out of love of country; or maybe it was done by someone who did it out of hatred for America. Maybe all this is even an election ploy by Trump to not only get sympathy but to also show how fit he is and how effective hydroxychloroquine is in treating the virus

Maybe, however, this has nothing to do with power and politics. Months ago, we were the first to observe that trophy wives were intentionally exposing themselves to the virus with the intention of giving it to their older husbands. This was, at least at that time, a safe way to get rid of an older husband since the wife will not be charged with a crime in such cases unless she is dumb enough to discuss her intentions on Facebook. Granted, there is some risk to the wife, but younger people and women generally do much better with COVID. Many times, they don’t even have any obvious symptoms.

There are obvious reasons to conclude that Melania has simply had enough of Donald Trump. We are not going to dwell on them here, and I will conclude by pointing out that there is precedent for a longsuffering first lady looking for a way to get rid of her husband. A century ago, President Warren Harding was killed by his wife Florence. This, of course, is not the official version, but it is well documented in The Strange Death of President Harding.