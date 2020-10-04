Donald Trump diagnosed with Schadenfreude’s Disease (and Coronavirus)

Funny story written by Cleopatra Chaos

Sunday, 4 October 2020

Trump tells a remote audience that he's really happy to get Coronavirus

A White House spokesman disclosed that President Trump is suffering from Schadenfreude’s Disease. And the Coronavirus.

The 74-year-old US president has tweeted to his followers that he feels fine, and is sure he will get through it.

Schadenfreude’s Disease is an unusual condition whose symptoms occur in other people rather than the patient. You know when you’ve got Schadenfreude’s Disease, when everyone around you says: “Ha, ha!” and delights in your suffering.

The condition was made famous by one of the characters in the Fox cartoon, The Simpsons. Bully Nelson Muntz famously portrays the effect of the disease with his stock phrase, “Ha, ha!” when he points and laughs at any other character who receives his just desert for some mischief.

However, the condition is named after the German phrase for taking pleasure at someone else’s misfortune.

Trump has upset many Americans by initially denying that Coronavirus (also caled Covid-19) existed, then saying that only dumb losers got infected by it, then saying that America’s high Covid-19 death rate was good for the country. Now he’s got it.

Ha, ha!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Coronavirus Donald Trump Schadenfreude

