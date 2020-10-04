Air Force One Has Covid-19

Like Typhoid Annie, Air Force One has become a spreader of Covid-19. Step inside the 747, and you are bound to catch it. The plane is an enclosed environment with air conditioning circulating the virus. Masks, on Air Force One, are frowned upon, so step in, and you’ll get it!

This once-elegant symbol of US beauty, strength, and invincibility has been reduced to a petri dish for coronavirus, because, sick or not, Donald Trump will insist on getting there, no matter what.

"I BEG YOUR PARDON. A SPRAY OF DISINFECTANT WILL FLUSH ME OUT OF ANY PANDEMIC GERMS. I AM STILL AIR FORCE ONE AND HAVE PLENTY OF HOT NUTS."

Well, anyway.

"DON’T TRY TO DISMISS ME WITH A WELL ANYWAY. I RETAIN PRIORITY LANDING RIGHTS AT ANY AIRPORT IN THIS ENTIRE WORLD, REGARDLESS OF THE CHIEF’S COVID-19."

Okay. Sorry.

"AND I ALSO HAVE HOT NUTS."

Yes, of course. You also have hot nuts. However, 20 to 30 passengers flew with Donald Trump, round trip, with the contagious Hope Hicks, to the calamitous Tuesday presidential debate on Air Force One.

Contact tracing for the 30 passengers plus the crew could develop to testing as many as 500 individuals. All of this activity at the taxpayer’s expense, just to make a mockery of a presidential debate by the juvenile-behaving incumbent, is unfortunate.

While Air Force One remains Queen of the skies, after disinfecting procedures, she’ll be back on course.

PLEASE, KING OF THE SKIES. REMEMBER THE HOT NUTS.

