57 Hurricanes, 83 Earthquakes, and 179 Wildfires, and Still President Trump Insists That There’s No Global Warming

ELEPHANT BUTT, Ohio – (Satire News) – The 45th president spoke to a crowd of supporters and semi-supporters in the tiny town of Elephant Butt.

And, right off the bat, he took a shot at the black Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Trump said that "Kanamalala" is unfit to be vice-president for two very good, excellent reasons: one, she is a woman, and two, she is a black woman.

The man that Katy Griffin calls “The Human Scrotum”, said that he is the least racist person of anyone living in the western hemisphere, including Alabama.

Trump adheres to the old Adolf Hitler theory of human behavior – repeat a lie enough times and the masses (at the least the GOP masses) will believe it.

Griffin, in her recent interview with Barbara Walters, said that Mar-a-Lago could be totally destroyed by a perfect storm of a hurricane, an earthquake, a wildfire, a tornado, and a tsunami, and the 75-pound overweight tub of lard, Trumptard, would merely say that it’s just a sign of autumn arriving.