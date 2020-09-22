57 Hurricanes, 83 Earthquakes, and 179 Wildfires, and Still President Trump Insists That There’s No Global Warming

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 22 September 2020

image for 57 Hurricanes, 83 Earthquakes, and 179 Wildfires, and Still President Trump Insists That There’s No Global Warming
Trump shown touching his wife, ahh, daughter, in a very inappropriate manner. (Photo courtesy of Eric Trump).

ELEPHANT BUTT, Ohio – (Satire News) – The 45th president spoke to a crowd of supporters and semi-supporters in the tiny town of Elephant Butt.

And, right off the bat, he took a shot at the black Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Trump said that "Kanamalala" is unfit to be vice-president for two very good, excellent reasons: one, she is a woman, and two, she is a black woman.

The man that Katy Griffin calls “The Human Scrotum”, said that he is the least racist person of anyone living in the western hemisphere, including Alabama.

Trump adheres to the old Adolf Hitler theory of human behavior – repeat a lie enough times and the masses (at the least the GOP masses) will believe it.

Griffin, in her recent interview with Barbara Walters, said that Mar-a-Lago could be totally destroyed by a perfect storm of a hurricane, an earthquake, a wildfire, a tornado, and a tsunami, and the 75-pound overweight tub of lard, Trumptard, would merely say that it’s just a sign of autumn arriving.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpEarthquakeHurricaneMar-a-Lago

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more