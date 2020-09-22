The LeBron James - Colby Covington Feud Is Getting Really Nasty

LeBron said when he gets through with Colby, he'll look as ugly as Rudy Giuliani.

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James talked with TMZ, and said that this Johnny Come Lately punk UFC fighter Colby Covington’s big mouth, needs to stop writing checks that his body can’t cash, to use an old Swahili warrior idiom.

LeBron says he saw a video of Covington fighting, and that he really thinks that even old sissy britches Lindsey Graham could probably kick his ass.

James went on to say that it is amazing how such a tough guy can have the voice of a Wizard of Oz munchkin.

Covington fired back, and said that his high-pitched girly voice is a result of him having a bone spur on his uvula.

The UFC fighter then remarked that at least he doesn’t look like RuPaul.

ESPN-4 is reporting that LeBron James has offered to fight the skinny runt anywhere, anytime, plus he’ll fight him with one arm tied behind his back.

LeBron paused for a moment, and added that he’ll even let Covington wear a Las Vegas Raiders football helmet during the fight.

