President Trump Says That The Audio Tapes of Him Using the Dreaded “N” Word Are Fake

ENCHILADA LAKE, California – (Satire News) - A White House insider says that the president is literally foaming at the mouth at a recent report.

Wikileaks has allegedly obtained several hours' worth of audio tapes, in which the self-proclaimed ‘least racist person in the world,’ uses the “N” word a total of 3,907 times.

The tapes have been obtained from several very reputable sources including Michael Cohen, Omarosa, Black Kitty Meow Meow, Anthony Scaramucci, and Diamond and Silk.

Trump appeared on the "Lou Dobbs Show" on Fox News, and told "Senor Frog" that the audio tapes are fake, and any Republican 2-year-old can see that they have been photoshopped.

When told by Dobbs that audio tapes cannot be photoshopped, the “Liar-in-Chief” stood up, and walked out of the television studio in the middle of his interview.

As DJT was leaving, he yelled out at Dobbs that he will be talking to his personal attorney about having his (Lou’s) tax records released to the paying public.