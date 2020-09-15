Bob Woodward Has Painted His Fence

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 15 September 2020

image for Bob Woodward Has Painted His Fence
The Woodward residence, with the Moon in the sky

After the recent controversy surrounding the release of 'Rage', his book about President Donald Trump, Bob Woodward, the investigative journalist and best-selling author, has been taking a more leisurely approach to things, and last week, painted his fence.

Woodward, whose real name is Robert Upshur Woodward, had his name shortened by his parents during childhood, and it seems to have stuck.

The middle name - Upshur - is very strange, indeed, if you ask me.

Bob, then, decided that, after all the kerfuffle with Mr. Trump, he needed to unwind, and, as his garden fence was looking a bit shabby, he elected to give it a fresh coat of white paint.

Starting on Sunday, he painted from around 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., with a break for lunch at midday, and another for some orange juice at 4 o'clock.

He toiled all day Monday to a similar schedule, and, whilst he did so, he thought about writing a book about painting fences. He called it a day around 7 o'clock.

He hadn't quite finished, so he went out again on Tuesday morning for two hours, completing the job just before 11 a.m.

Bob's wife, Elsa, who has exactly the same name as the lion in 'Born Free', was jolly pleased with her husband's work. She said:

"Yes, he's made a very good job of it. If he's free this week, we might go and look at some new carpets."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

