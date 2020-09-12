The Ku Klux Klan Says That, Thanks to President Trump, Membership is Up by 93%

COTTON BALLS, Georgia – (Satire News) – Ku Klux Klan Illustrated magazine is reporting that their membership has gone up by 93% just in the past six months.

KKK spokesperson Roy Dell “Bubba” Griddle told KKKI that, thanks to all of the hate-spewing rhetoric that President Trump has been tossing around, their membership has gone through the trailer roof.

He noted that, in previous years, they actually had to hold membership drives, but now people are calling, begging to be sent membership application forms.

Griddle said that most of the queries are from both Carolinas, Alabama, Mississippi, and the Boston area.

When Trump heard about it, he remarked, “Well, I have heard that the 'Triple K' is a good, wholesome organization, which has lots of good people who only want to see America turn a little more white than it already is.”

POTUS was asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if he supported this extremely, extreme, far-right hate group.

The “Divider-in-Chief” replied that he has never heard of it, and its existence is just a hoax, which is being perpetuated by that evil Ann Coulter woman.